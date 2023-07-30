Tonto Dikeh Replies A Fan Who Criticized Her Choice Of Outfit

The popular Nigerian actress turn politician, Tonto Charity Dikeh better known as Tontolet has replied fan who criticised her choice of outfit.

It all started after Tonto Dikeh posted adorable video of herself wearing a sulty green outfit and said to all the boys in my inbox, I bring nothing to the table, I will sell your table.

After Tonto posted the video, the fan criticised her choice of outfit and said I thought you said you don’t wear clothes like this, miss radical for Jesus you have gone back to the world.

Tonto Dikeh replied the fan who criticised her and said yes assistant Jesus, I don’t expose my body.

Recall that some time last year, Tonto Dikeh talked about how she rejects clothes that exposes the body her vendor sends to her, she revealed she has stopped wearing outfit that reveals her body. What are your thoughts on this?

