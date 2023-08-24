Tonto Dikeh & Destiny Etiko React As Actress Funke Akindele Marks Her Birthday In Short Gown Outfit

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has used her latest post on social media to showcase her beauty to her fans as she celebrates her birthday. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty, and she has done it again by appearing in a short gown outfit to mark her birthday. The likes of actress Tonto Dikeh and Destiny Etiko were among those who went to her page in order to wish her a happy birthday.

She showed up with a gorgeous hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on high heels as she took the pictures in different postures.

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her colleagues in Nollywood thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

After seeing her post, actress Tonto Dikeh reacted to it by saying, “Happy birthday, sisterly,” while actress Destiny Etiko also reacted by saying, “Happy birthday, my queen.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated among her colleagues, as evidenced by their positive remarks.

