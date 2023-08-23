ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

TolaniBaj Fights Ilebaye For Hugging Neo Akpofure

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

TolaniBaj has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she fights Ilebaye for hugging Neo Akpofure, TolaniBaj said that Ilebaye doesn’t have boundaries, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as since TolaniBaj entered into the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, she has always been fighting the ladies because of Neo Akpofure, she fought Uriel, princess, Cee C, Ilebaye, amongst others because of Neo Akpofure who is not even in a romantic relationship with her inside and outside of the Big Brother’s House.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as several celebrities and public figures reacted to the fight their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others saying that TolaniBaj is busy embarrassing herself because of a man on National TV, and the man isn’t even her boyfriend, but according to herself and Neo Akpofure, they’re best friends.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Am Struggling, I Am Sad And I Need A Friend; People Make It Seem Like I’m A Robot – BBN’s Doyin

2 mins ago

I’m Forever Done With The Stupid Friendship With Ilebaye, She’s A Cruel Person – Doyin

27 mins ago

I Miss My Man, I Need A Massage, I Need A Good Kiss – Doyin

40 mins ago

Video: “In the presence of greatness”- 2baba hails Olamide as they link up, crowns him the new ‘African Giant’

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button