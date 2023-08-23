TolaniBaj Fights Ilebaye For Hugging Neo Akpofure

TolaniBaj has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she fights Ilebaye for hugging Neo Akpofure, TolaniBaj said that Ilebaye doesn’t have boundaries, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as since TolaniBaj entered into the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, she has always been fighting the ladies because of Neo Akpofure, she fought Uriel, princess, Cee C, Ilebaye, amongst others because of Neo Akpofure who is not even in a romantic relationship with her inside and outside of the Big Brother’s House.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as several celebrities and public figures reacted to the fight their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others saying that TolaniBaj is busy embarrassing herself because of a man on National TV, and the man isn’t even her boyfriend, but according to herself and Neo Akpofure, they’re best friends.

