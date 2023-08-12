Today’s Headlines:Senator Udende To Meet Cycling Davido Fan;Why We Suspended Strike–NARD

Senator Udende To Meet Cycling Davido Fan

The Senator representing Benue Northeast, Emmanuel Udende has commended the zealous Davido fan, Emmanuel Myam, aka Emmiwuks, who embarked on a road trip from Benue State to Lagos on his bicycle to meet the singer.

DAILY POST recalls that Davido had ordered the fan to “turn around” that he wasn’t presently in the country but when the fan insisted on continuing his journey, he asked him to send his account number for a token and also pledged to meet him when he returns.

Reacting his official Facebook page, Senator Udende commended the young fan for his resilience.

He promised to support Emmiwuks’ music career and also host him at his office in the National Assembly when lawmakers are back from recess.

He said, “In the past few days, I have seen a lot of updates on social media platforms concerning the passion and desire of a young man who wishes to meet and present a gift to his music Idol and Afrobeat star David Adeleke (Davido).

“I wish to applaud the resilience of Master Emmanuel Myam with the stage name Emmiwuks, who is my constituent from Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, for embarking on this journey from Benue to Lagos on a bicycle to meet Davido, the Afrobeat superstar.

“As it has been my policy to encourage young people to pursue their dreams, I wish to encourage Master Emmanuel in his chosen career which I have been told is Music.

“I will also host him in my office at the National Assembly when he returns from Lagos and we are also back from recess so that we can look at the areas I can intervene to make him excel in his chosen career.

“Ensure you are a proud ambassador of Our constituency and Benue state at large when you meet the Music icon.”

Why We Suspended Strike–NARD

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has explained why it suspended its nationwide strike more than two weeks after it commenced.

The president of NARD, Emeka Orji, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, said the association decided to suspend the strike due to significant moves by the federal government to address its demands.

Mr Orji said the National Executive Council (NEC) of NARD met and concluded it’s in the best interest to give the government two weeks to meet their demands.

He said: “We also observed that the federal government has approved the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), and has started work on the circular on one-for-one replacement,” he said.

“The circular on one-for-one replacement is a very important demand because we believe it would address the severe manpower shortage but from what we have seen, it would take another two weeks for government to finalise it.”

He said all resident doctors are directed to resume 8 a.m. on Saturday, noting that there will be a review of progress made in two weeks

NAFDAC Warns Against Consumption Of Fruits Ripened With Carbide

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned members of the public on consumption of fruits ripened by calcium carbide in order to avoid cancer.

The agency also urged members of the public to desist from purchasing drugs from street hawkers to avoid risking their health.

It gave the warnings during a workshop organised by the agency for journalists who report health issues in the South South geo-political zone yesterday in Calabar.

It said the consumption of fruits ripened by carbide and purchase of drugs from street hawkers could lead to cancer and several other ailments which can cause death.

The director, chemical evaluation and research in the agency, Mr. Leonard Omokpariola, stated that it was better for an individual not to consume any fruit than eat one ripened with carbide.

Omokpariola who spoke on the theme; “Dangers of Artificially Ripening Fruits with Calcium Carbides” enumerated the dangers associated with the use of carbide to include early dead as a result of being infected with cancer.

“The use of this substance is really very big that is why we have come out to do this sensitisation, before now, it was being used for just a few fruits but right now it is getting very big.

“Maybe as a result of economic issues in the country, a lot of people do not allow fruits to ripen before they harvest them and because of the transport infrastructure and the challenge of moving things from rural areas to urban areas this problem is really increasing.

“Calcium carbide breaks down all the essential nutrients, micro nutrients, minerals and vitamins inside the food.

“In addition, carbide itself has two poisonous substances that are arcenic and phorsporous which cause cancer and liver damage, that is why we came out to stop the use of these substances under any circumstances.

“Those who use these things are causing murder and creating all sorts of problems for our people because when they take these things they become sick and some get cancer which is very expensive to treat,” he said.

Ohanaeze Kicks Against Appointing Only 5 Ministers From South East﻿﻿

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decried President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of only five ministers from the South-East, describing it as “unfair and unjust”.

The group expressed its displeasure in a statement signed by its president general, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday.

It recalled that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the past military administrations, saying Igbos did not play much part in the process.

It noted that the South-East was short-changed by the fact it has only five states while other geopolitical zones have a minimum of six.

The five nominees from the South-East include Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia), Uju Ohaneye (Anambra), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Uche Nnaji (Enugu) and Doris Uzoka (Imo).

Ohanaeze called for justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.

“Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, house of assembly and local governments.

“In federal revenue allocation, the South East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states. In federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically short-changed.

“We wish to observe that this situation was not caused by the current administration but we however appeal to President Bola Tinubu to help us remedy the situation and restore justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.

“We pray the Almighty God to bless and prosper our country, Nigeria and give our leaders the wisdom and knowledge to steer the ship of the Nigerian nation to peace, happiness and prosperity for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, creed and political persuasion.”

