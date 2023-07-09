Today’s Headlines:Kunle Afod Celebrates Agbako As He Clocks 100;Tinubu Emerges ECOWAS Chairman

Kunle Afod Celebrates Veteran Actor Agbako As He Clocks 100

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, has celebrated veteran actor Ishola Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles Olumo Agbako, as he clocks 100 years today (Sunday).

The actor shared a picture of the veteran actor on his Instagram page.

Afod wrote, “Pa Charles Olumo clocks 100 years today. Happy Birthday sir.”

Agbako is famous for acting bad man or violent roles in Yoruba movies.

Tinubu Emerges ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu’s emergence was announced at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The 63rd Ordinary Session Summit was the first engagement of the President within the African continent since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

“We will take democracy seriously, Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government,” he said upon his emergence on Sunday in Guinea-Bissau.

DSS Denies Carrying Out tions At ICPC, CCB

The Spokesperson of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dr Peter Afunanya has said, the Service did not execute operations of any kind at the ICPC and CCB or remove files from their offices.

In a statement to newsmen on Sunday, Afunanya disclosed the attention of the DSS has been drawn to false reports by sections of the online media particularly SaharaReporters, Peoples Gazette and Jackson Ude.

According to him, “The so-called news platforms variously and wrongly fed the public with misleading narratives and accusations against the Service.

For instance, SaharaReporters wrote that the Service stormed the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away certain files from them.

“Jackson Ude falsely claimed that there is a rumble in the DSS due to nepotism. He further accused the Service of snooping on Judges on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. On its part, Peoples Gazette reported that Senator Abdulaziz Yari was arrested for alleged refusal to pick up the President’s phone call (whatever that meant).

Tinubu Will Make Nigeria Progressive, Developed –Chief Gizo

A founding member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau State, Chief Amos Gizo, has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is out to turn Nigeria into a progressive, highly developed, and prosperous country.

Speaking with newsmen, Chief Gizo said the steps taken by his administration in the past thirty days since his assumption of office were pointers to his determination to rescue Nigeria and reposition it.

According to him, the speed at which he hit the ground running depicted that the President is not out for a jamboree, adding that it was an indication that the myriad of challenges confronting the country had been properly diced and solutions proffered before he assumed the leadership of the country.

He said, “the yearning and aspirations of Nigerians were put into consideration in the appointments of the Service Chiefs. This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that such appointments will be made without much complaint. There was no controversy over the appointments.

Gabon President Ali Bongo Says Will Run For Third Term

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba said on Sunday that he would seek a third term as the oil-rich African nation’s head of state.

“I officially announce today that I am a candidate,” he told a crowd of supporters in a speech broadcast live on his Facebook page.

Bongo, 64, took over from his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, the country’s ruler for 41 years, in 2009.

The president was narrowly re-elected in 2016, with just 5,500 more votes than rival Jean Ping who claimed the election had been fixed.

Bongo suffered a stroke in 2018 and spent months on the sidelines recovering, leaving the opposition to question his fitness to run the nation.

The Bongo family has ruled the country for 55 years already and is branded a “dynastic power” by the opposition.

But the opposition has failed to agree on a single candidate for the presidential election, leaving some 15 candidates to announce their intentions to stand.

In April, the Gabonese parliament voted to amend the constitution and reduce the president’s term from seven to five years

