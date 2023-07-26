Today’s Headlines: Whitemoney is entering my eyes – Ilebaye; Petrol Price Hike: No Plan To Reduce Work Days – FG

Whitemoney is entering my eyes – Ilebaye

Sources: Daily Post Nigeria

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has confessed that she has feelings for her fellow housemate, Whitemoney.

In a chat with her colleague, Doyin, Ilebaye said she finds the singer attractive.

“Whitemoney is fine. He’s entering my eyes,” she said.

She called onto Whitemoney who passed by and asked: “Whitemoney do you have a girlfriend?” and he replied: “[laughs hysterically] No.”

Again, Ilebaye asked: “Do you like anybody in this house? Do you think you can have something to do with someone in this house?” and Whitemoney responded: “Yes.”

Doyin inferred: “I think it is too early to say…”

Whitemoney and Ilebaye rebutted: “It’s never too early.”

Petrol Price Hike: No Plan To Reduce Work Days – FG

(Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

The federal government has no plan to reduce work days over the hike in the price of petrol caused by the removal of petrol subsidy, the Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has said.

She said the present administration was assiduously working on palliatives that would sustain civil servants and all Nigerians, hence no cause for alarm or work days’ reduction.

According to her, part of the measures is to purchase mass transit buses that will run on gas, with some buses already being converted from diesel to gas-powered vehicles.

She also said workers’ salaries were being reviewed for the increment to also cushion the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

We’re slowly phasing out old naira notes – CBN

Sources: Premium Times

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the N200, N500 and N1,000 old naira notes are slowly being phased out with the redesigned ones.

Acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, made this known on Tuesday after the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.

The CBN also increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which measures interest rate, from 18.5 per cent to 18.75%.

Fielding questions from reporters, Shonubi said, “When a currency is printed and sent out, it is expected that it will go through a number of cycles, and then over time, will become one and then be replaced. That’s what we’re doing.

“We had to put out or re-put out old notes. And as they’re coming in, they’re being processed and returned to us as not issuable. We are then bringing out and replacing them with the new notes.”

Shonubi said there is an “optimal level of currency” in circulation and what is being done at the moment is replacing worn-out notes with new ones.

“We believe that we have an optimal level of the currency out there and so much of what’s being done is a replacement to keep the level, rather than just putting money out there,” he said.

Abbas Holds Night Meeting With Tinubu Over Resident Doctors’ Strike

Photo credit: Channels Television

In a bid to resolve the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD), the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen had a night meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Earlier in the week, Speaker Abbas had engaged in discussions with the national leadership of NARD. During the meeting, he had passionately implored the doctors to suspend their planned strike.

He sought their patience and understanding, requesting a two-week period to find solutions to the issues raised by the association.

Determined to keep his word to the resident doctors, Speaker Abbas established an ad hoc committee chaired by the Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, to urgently address the matter.

According to a statement by his special media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker also made a commitment to meet with President Tinubu within 24 hours to discuss the situation further.

True to his promise, Speaker Abbas sat down with President Tinubu on Tuesday night, presenting him with an overview of his earlier meeting with the NARD leadership.

He urged the president to step in and address the concerns raised by the resident doctors, highlighting the importance of their role in the country’s healthcare system.

Despite these high-level interventions, the resident doctors proceeded with their indefinite strike on Tuesday evening, underlining the gravity of their grievances.

In response, Speaker Abbas has instructed the adhoc committee to expedite their discussions with all the stakeholders in an effort to bring the strike to an immediate end.

Ëxtensionnews (

)