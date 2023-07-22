Today’s Headlines Trinity Guy Released From Prison, Ibori Can Appeal To Higher Courts In UK — Prof. Itse Sagay,

Trinity Guy Released From Prison

Popular Nigerian Skitmaker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, has been released from prison.

Trinity Guy was released Friday evening after meeting his bail conditions.

Popular content creator, Abdulgafar Ahmad, aka Cute Abiola announced his release in a post on his Facebook page.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Sharing Trinity’s picture, Cute Abiola wrote: “TRINITY is finally free on Bail. I’m wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right path. Welcome back ! My guy don pray tire, see him forehead.”

DAILY POST reports that the Oyo State police command had in June arraigned Trinity Guy on two-count charges of conspiracy, sexual abuse and exploitation following his controversial prank video with a minor.

Magistrate PO Adetuyibi, during the court session on June 26, ordered the skit maker to be remanded alongside the parents of the minor in the prank video till the next sitting July 11.

Ibori Can Appeal To Higher Courts In UK — Sagay

Constitutional lawyer, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, on Saturday, said that former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori can appeal the judgment of the Southwark Crown Court on confiscation of £101.5 million from him.

Judge David Tomlinson, delivering the confiscation order at Southwark Crown Court, London, said Ibori should pay the sum immediately or face an eight-year jail sentence.

Source: Vanguard

Responding to the ruling, Ibori, who claimed that he and those close to him were being persecuted, vowed to challenge the order in the higher courts.

He also added that Judge Tomlinson appeared to have cast aside any pretence of impartiality, while making the order, which he described as both “wholly unrealistic and unrealisable”.

Reacting to the issue, Sagay a former Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, said Ibori has a right to appeal to higher courts in the UK.

He said: “Yes, he has an absolute right to appeal the judgment. The judgment was from a High Court so he can appeal to the higher courts, that is the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

“He has two options and both can be exploited. He can appeal the judgment in London and defend any attempt at extradition in Nigeria.

N8,000 Is A Lot To Many Poor Families In Nigerians, Nasarawa Gov. Defends Tinubu’s Discarded Proposal

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has faulted Nigerians who are against the proposed N8,000 monthly palliative for 12 million poor households each by the Nigerian Government.

The proposal was criticised by many Nigerians who described it as too little to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

But Governor Sule while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday night said that N8,000 is a lot of money for many poor families in Nigeria.

Source: Sahara Reporters

He said, “We were sharing only N5,000 and believe me there were so many people that were waiting for that N5,000 every month. Indeed, there were some communities that were able to do some kind of contributions and they were able to do a lot in their various communities.

“So, N8,000 may not be so much money to some people, but it is a lot to so many other people who are from very poor families that don’t see N8,000 every month.

“So, the only thing is that let us identify those families.”

Fuel price hike: ‘Even the rich are crying’ – Singer, Yhemolee laments

Popular actor and singer, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemolee, has bemoaned the recent hike in fuel price and worsening economic hardship in the country.

DAILY POST recalls that pump price of fuel on Tuesday skyrocketed to N612 per litre.

Reacting in a video message shared his Instagram page on Friday, Yhemolee said even the rich were affected by the current economic crisis.

He noted that foreign currencies such as the British Pounds and the United States Dollars have gained massively against the Nigerian Naira in the exchange market recently.

Source: Sahara Reporters

He said many Nigerians could no longer go to their places of works and businesses because of the hike in pump price of fuel.

Yhemolee said, “This administration brutal o. Even the rich are crying.

“Yesterday, I spent 15 minutes from Oniru, VI [Victoria Island] to Lekki Camp, that’s almost to Epe. 15 minutes, road clear on a working day. People didn’t go out? You didn’t see petrol?

“One Pounds is now N1100, one dollar is N850. It cost me N52,000 to fill my range rover and N32,000 for my Chevrolet. That is N80,000 plus for petrol of car. And I will fill both two times in a week. N160,000 in a week for petrol times four that is N640,000 in a month.”

Credit: Google

