Today’s Headlines: Trinity Guy Granted Bail After 4 weeks In Prison, Subsidy removal: Cash transfer is scam – Kaduna Gov Uba

Trinity Guy Granted Bail After 4 weeks In Prison

Oyo State-based skit maker and prankster, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, has been granted bail.

The detained skit maker was granted bail by a Family Court sitting in Iyagangu on Friday following his appearance.

The court had ordered the remand of the prankster in prison for allegedly sexualising a minor in a viral skit video till the next adjourned date slated for August 3, 2023. However, on Friday, he was released on bail.

The trial court had also ordered the remand of Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife Rofiat Ahmed, 29, who are the parents of the alleged minor.

The police arraigned the prankster in June.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Cash Transfer Is Scam—Uba Sani

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state, has described the proposed cash transfer policy of the Federal Government as a scam.

Sule stated this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television’s Night on Friday.

The governor said, “My position has always been that, at this critical time, cash transfer should not be something that we should bring up, completely. I think that cash transfer for me, in my opinion, is a scam. Completely is a scam. I can be very certain about that, because who are you transferring the money to?

“Let me give an example, go and check the current statistics. Like I said, as the Chairman, Committee of Banking for four years in Nigeria, I oversight Central Bank, I oversight all the commercial sector of our economy for the last four years and I look at the statistics, I will be very firm on this issue and you can go and check it.

Tinubu Seeks Change In Military Practice, Doctrine

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

He said this on Friday in Kaduna while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The president said the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region were battling a “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregards established rules of warfare.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region were not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

Bandits used money we paid them to buy more arms, Former Katsina SSG tells Tinubu, Ribadu

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper.

Against the backdrop of call on President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to negotiate with bandits by former Zamfara State Governor, the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, SGS, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa has said negotiation with the bandits would be futile as they (bandits) won’t accept the negotiation.

Dr. Inuwa who doubles as the Chairman, Amnesty Programme to end banditry in the state, said it is impossible for the bandits to leave banditry and embrace negotiation because of how kidnapping has become lucrative.

He maintained that no legitimate work can fetch them the kind of money they make from the banditry activities.

He suggested use of force as the way out while calling for concerted efforts on the part of both security agencies and the respective Governors of problem states to bring the bandits down on their kneels.

