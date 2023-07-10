Today’s Headlines: Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100; SDP will be a source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100

Source: Vanguard paper

Nollywood celebrities have celebrated veteran actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as “Baba Agbako” as he clocked 100 years.

The celebrities took to their Instagram platforms to celebrate the centenarian with the display of his picture.

Adebayo Salami said, “A highly respected veteran is 100 today. This means a lot to us in the movie industry. May everything good not turn bad in your hands, Pa Charles Olumo.”

Also, Bolaji Amusan, national president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) wrote “Happy centenary birthday to Pa Charles Sanyaolu Olumo…many happy returns sir.”

Similarly, Actor Kunle Afod said “Pa Charles Olumo clocks 100 years today. Happy birthday sir…Is he the oldest? Is this another record from Nigeria?”

SDP ‘ll be source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

Source: Vanguard paper

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Ondo state, Hon Stephen Adewale, has said that the party would be a source of pride in the state.

Adewale gave the assurance during the Ondo central senatorial stakeholders meeting of the party, held at its secretariat along Oyemekun road, in Akure, the state capital.

Party leaders across the six local governments in Ondo Central Senatorial District and the chairmen of the council areas in Ondo Central—Akure North, Akure South, Idanre, Ifedore, Ondo East, and Ondo West, attended the meeting which was in preparation for the coming local government election in the state.

Speaking, at the meeting, the state chairman, Hon Adewale expressed delight over the large turnout of members despite all the challenges they faced before, during and after the 2023 general election.

Adewale said that the purpose of the gathering was to have a round table discussion on the challenges facing the party and also the possible ways of moving it forward.

Buhari not in exile – Garba Shehu

Source: Vanguard paper

The spokesman of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, last night described as fake the story by a national daily that the former President fled the country and now in exile.

This is as former President Buhari has congratulated his successor, President Bola Tinubu for emerging as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

Reacting to a newspaper report that Buhari has gone on exile after handing over to President Tinubu, Shehu said there was no veracity in the report and advised media offices to always confirm their reports.

He said that Buhari is with his family in his Daura hometown of Katsina state.

Yari: DSS will not be distracted in its responsibilities – Spokesman

Source: Vanguard paper

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will not shirk its responsibilities or allow detractors to prevent it from undertaking its statutory duties or carry out lawful orders by constituted authorities.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the Service would remain focused, resilient, patriotic and professional in the conduct of its affairs.

Afunanya said the clarification followed false reports in sections of the online media that had variously and wrongly fed the public with misleading narratives and accusations against DSS.

According to him, apart from the online reports, there have been other variants of unsubstantiated and anonymous petitions flying around against the DGSS, his family and some officials.

He said the Service would not have responded to the inaccuracies but for the fickle minded and vulnerable persons as well as the unsuspecting public that might take the lies for facts.

