Today’s Headlines: Men can’t take eyes off my big boobs – Motunrayo; Look into cost of governance-, SDP’s Adebayo urges Tinubu

Men can’t take eyes off my big boobs – Motunrayo Oluwakemi

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

Beautiful and well-endowed Nollywood Actress and movie producer, Motunrayo Oluwakemi a.k.a Motunrayotohset, who is wrapping up plans on the premiere of her new movie production, Atunida 2 is one of the rising stars doing Nollywood proud with their beauty and acting prowess.

In a chat with Potpourri the actress shares some of her experiences with men, pointing out that it is pathetic how actresses are perceived by men and the society at large.

“I think the most challenging aspect of being an actress is the way people perceive us. The untrue assumptions are quite disturbing. Some people classify actresses as “runs girls” (prostitutes) in disguise and I think it is not appropriate to have such thoughts. For instance, I recently bought a new SUV and some people were quick to say it was my sugar daddy that bought it for me. It’s unfortunate that people do think we can’t do good things in life through our sweat and without men. Aside from acting, I have a wine and jewelry store.

“I am equally a producer, having produced five interesting movies: Rinsola Oloko Meta, Eleda, Elegbenla and Atunida 1 and 2. Essentially, I have learnt a lot of lessons in the industry,” she said.

Speaking on some of her experiences with men, Motunrayo narrated: “Sometime ago, I was in Dubai and one of my fans got to know about it. He then sent me a message on social media, asking me to name my price. I was furious and asked him what he meant by that. He said I should understand what he meant, that he wanted to send me some money to come over and spend some time with him, I blocked him immediately. I am busty but then I know the only thing my male fans like about me is my boobs. They can’t just get their eyes off it,” she added.

The Owo, Ondo State-born actress who is an OND graduate of Business Administration from the Lagos State Polytechnic started acting in 2008.

Speaking on the challenges she faced while starting out, she said she experienced both the ups and downs in the industry but she remained unshaken because of her passion for acting.

Look into cost of governance, SDP’s Adebayo urges Tinubu

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Barr Adewole Adebayo, has advised President Bola Tinubu to look into the cost of governance and the value a Minister brings into government.

According to him, Nigeria needs to cut down corruption to sail through its multifaceted challenges.

He said, “We have to look at the average cost of a minister and government and the value the minister brings into the government. Theoretically, it is good to cut down the cost of government, but in the case of Nigeria, what you need to cut down is corruption.

Even if the country has 37 ministers, what would happen when they become contractors and siphon public funds? If you have National Assembly members establishing companies and going to the NDDC and MDAs to pursue contracts, they are supervising and padding the budget.”

Speaking on the over-bloated agencies and parastatals, he said, “That is what I called the establishment cost, which I have now upgraded to the establishment curse. It’s a mistake we make all the time.

“When they discovered there is malaria in a particular River Basin Authority somewhere and they want to tackle that malaria, they create Malaria Control Agency instead of creating a unit within that River Basin Authority to do that temporary project and move on. They create these offices and have everlasting life.”

He continued; “It will be kept in the office of the Secretary to Federal Government, SGF and anytime somebody fails an election somewhere or drop from ministerial list, you go and put them in these agencies and the agencies start creating their own establishment, the DG, CEO and other directors, then there would pension fund and obligation, then they look for building somewhere and so it continues like that, yet, you don’t see the impact of what they are doing. Those are the things they need to cut down.”

Gmoney Imadiyi commends African artists for elevating African music globally

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

In a heartening show of recognition, George Imadiyi, the music luminary renowned as Gmoney Imadiyi, has utilized his Instagram story to commend African musicians for their relentless efforts and unwavering dedication in propelling African music to the international arena.

Originating from the historic Benin Kingdom in Edo State, Gmoney isn’t solely a musician, but an unswerving custodian of his cultural heritage. In a recent update on his Instagram story, he conveyed his profound appreciation, expressing, “Kudos to all African artists for their enduring diligence and unwavering commitment towards advancing African music onto the global stage,” he wrote.

Influenced by trailblazers such as Lucky Dube, Tupac Shakur, and the diaspora talents from his hometown, Benin City, Gmoney has meticulously forged his own distinct musical trajectory. Despite currently residing in Europe, his allegiance to the melodies and traditions of his upbringing remains steadfast.

Lanre Obisesan cooks another masterpiece “Doctor Musa”

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

In the dynamic landscape of Nigerian cinema, a highly anticipated production is on the horizon that holds the potential to captivate audiences both at home and abroad.

“Doctor Musa,” an upcoming film, written, directed, and executively produced by Lanre Obisesan of Alithetaxidriver Films and produced by Felix Olojede of 14011 Motion Pictures is at its embryonic stage, eagerly set to be born in no distant time.

The film features a stellar cast, including Tina Mba, Muyiwa Authentic Ademola, Chief Ayobami Olaniyi, Tunde Adeyemo, Kayode Akindina, Peju Wahab, and Otunba Olayiwola. It showcases the remarkable talent and storytelling prowess of Nigerian filmmakers. With its profound themes, captivating narrative, and anticipated craftsmanship, “Doctor Musa” not only promises to resonate deeply with Nigerian audiences but also holds the potential to secure exposure, funding, and international recognition from esteemed big-budget studios and venture capitalists.

At its core, “Doctor Musa” explores the power of dreams, resilience in the face of adversity, and the eternal search for cultural identity. Anchored by the exceptional talent of the cast, the film weaves a compelling tapestry of emotions, taking viewers on a transformative journey through the dreams and aspirations of a 12 year-old boy who yearns to become a doctor, despite his autism and stuttering palilalia. Themes of identity, family dynamics, and the socio-economic challenges faced by Nigerians form the backdrop of this inspiring narrative, promising a thought-provoking exploration of the human spirit.

The film promises to serve as a captivating celebration of Nigerian culture, effectively capturing the essence of its vibrant heritage and diverse traditions. Under the directorial expertise of Lanre Obisesan, audiences can expect a visually stunning and culturally authentic experience. Through nuanced storytelling and the talents of the ensemble cast, the film will unearth the complexities of cultural identity and invite viewers to reflect on their own sense of belonging within a rapidly changing world.

While still in the post- production phase, “Doctor Musa” has the potential to resonate deeply with both Nigerian and international audiences. The film’s exploration of universal themes such as dreams, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of the human condition ensures a captivating and emotionally resonant experience. Lanre Obisesan’s visionary storytelling, coupled with the exceptional performances of Tina Mba, Muyiwa Ogunlaba, Peju Wahab, and Otunba Olayiwola, promises to create a harmonious blend of cultural specificity and relatability that will engage viewers from diverse backgrounds.

