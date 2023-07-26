Today’s Headlines: Ignore calls for apology, Soyinka tells Davido; Subsidy Removal: Be Patient With Tinubu — Hilliard Eta

Ignore calls for apology, Soyinka tells Davido

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has urged Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, to ignore calls demanding his apology over the controversial music video he posted on his social media platforms.

Source: Punch papers

The PUNCH reported that the Davido Music Worldwide label boss and his signee, Olamilekan Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, caused a stir online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens following the release of the latter’s new record, ‘Jaye Lo.’ A 45-second clip of the new video posted Friday on Instagram by Davido has since attracted criticism. Many Muslim devotees have labeled the video offensive and are now calling for a retraction while also threatening the artists with a lawsuit.

The controversial scene featured some men depicting praying mallams seen dancing in front of a mosque instead of praying. This dancing act has since been deemed offensive by some Muslim devotees. Despite deleting the video forty-eight hours after it was posted, some Muslims are still demanding a public apology from Davido.

Be Patient With Tinubu, Ex-APC Acting Chair Tells Nigerians

A former acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and chairman of, Governing Council, of the Institute for Progressive Affairs, Hilliard Eta, has implored Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the benefits of the doubt in his ongoing efforts to change the fortunes of the country for good.

Source: Leadership

Specifically, he noted that the president would address the challenges occasioned by the removal of the petrol subsidy. Addressing journalists after a meeting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja to discuss the 10th anniversary of the party with the leadership of the party, Eta absolved President Tinubu of any wrongdoing, insisting that it was too early to pick holes in his administration’s policies.

Eta who was also a former national vice chairman (South-South) of the party stated that a considerable number of the masses voted for Tinubu because of his ideologies and strong conviction that he can arrest the dwindling fortunes of the country.

Insecurity will slow Nigeria’s growth, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund has projected that Nigeria’s economic growth will decline in 2023 and 2024 due to security issues in the oil sector.

Source: Punch papers

It stated that the country’s economy would grow at 3.2 percent in 2023, before declining to 3. percent in 2024. The IMF disclosed this in its latest ‘World Economic Outlook Update: Near-Term Resilience, Persistent Challenges (July 2023)’ report. Nigeria’s growth is below projections for the Sub-Saharan African region which is expected to grow by 3.5 percent in 2023 and 4.1 percent in 2024, according to the report.

The IMF said, “In sub-Saharan Africa, growth is projected to decline to 3.5 percent in 2023 before picking up to 4.1 percent in 2024. Growth in Nigeria in 2023 and 2024 is projected to gradually decline, in line with April projections, reflecting security issues in the oil sector. “In South Africa, growth is expected to decline to 0.3 percent in 2023, with the decline reflecting power shortages, although the forecast has been revised upward by 0.2 percentage points since the April 2023 WEO, on account of resilience in services activity in the first quarter.”

The US supports permanency for Africa on the security council, becoming a significant trade player

The United States (US) government has said it is fully in support of Nigeria and the rest of Africa becoming permanent members of the world security council.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

Speaking at the ongoing Foreign Press Centre (FPC) press reporting tour for select African journalists including The Guardian in the country’s capital, Washington D.C, special assistant to the US President, Judd Devermont said this is key so that Nigeria and Africa have a voice in important security matters as well as being a player in trade and not just aid alone.

“If a country must make progress, it must be based on the development of businesses and industries that generate employment for youths and adults that can in turn, provide tax revenues to grow society. Society moves forward based on economic growth and not through aid. Countries must show a strong commitment to supporting businesses and economic development. Both the US and Nigeria want to improve each other’s society and build our respective economies.”

