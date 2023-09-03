Today’s Headlines: I need a break from men – TBaj; Wike: Damagum’s Silence Worrisome

I need a break from men – TBaj

Recently evicted BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Tolani Shobajo, famously called TBaj, has been busy sending cryptic messages on social media, to whomever it may concern, ever since she got out of the house.

TBaj, who didn’t hide her intention to fight Ilebaye, a female housemate, over Neo, a male contestant, while in the house, has suddenly come out in one of her post eviction posts, to claim her heart is too sweet to be toyed with.

﻿She made this assertion after one of her followers dug out a tweet TBaj made several years ago, questioning why women give themselves headaches over men.

In the tweet from the past, TBaj said: “You women will just carry man on top head.SMH”

The flashback brought back memories to TBaj and she reacted to it by claiming she needed a break from men.

Wike: Damagum’s Silence Worrisome, Atiku Will Struggle If FCT Minister Remains In PDP’

The continuous silence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, over claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that he notified him in writing when President Bola Tinubu nominated him for a ministerial position, has been described as worrisome.

Naija reports that the PDP and its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are currently challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Despite the position of the party on the 2023 presidential election, Wike, a former Rivers State governor and a PDP chieftain, accepted to work with the ruling APC.

With calls mounting for his suspension or total expulsion, the immediate-past Rivers State Governor has on multiple occasions dared anyone to sanction him for working for Tinubu.

During a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Minister said he had yet to see the person who would expel him from the party.

He said, “Governance is not about party. The party is a vehicle that conveys you. I’m a PDP member, unrepentant.

“I never hid my intention. As a PDP member, I came out to support fairness, equity, and justice. I feel at home working for the government of Tinubu. He is a man who means well for the country.

Thousands Rally In Niger Seeking Withdrawal Of French Troops

The protesters gathered near a base housing French soldiers following a call by several civic organisations hostile to the French military presence in the West African country.

They held up banners proclaiming “French army leave our country”.

A man holds a placard as supporters of Niger’s National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) protest outside the Niger and French airbase in Niamey on September 2, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger. (Photo by – / AFP)

The demonstration was boosted by fresh arrivals in the afternoon and a dense crowd formed at a roundabout near the French military base on Niamey’s outskirts.

Niger’s military regime had fired a new verbal broadside at France on Friday, accusing Paris of “blatant interference” by backing the country’s ousted president, as protesters held a similar rally.

President Mohamed Bazoum, a French ally whose election in 2021 had stoked hopes of stability in the troubled country, was detained on July 26 by members of his guard.

Relations with France, the country’s former colonial power and ally in its fight against jihadism, went swiftly downhill after Paris stood by Bazoum.

BBNaija All Stars: Singer Tekno Invites Whitemoney On Tour

Popular Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, popularly known as Tekno, has invited BBNaija All Stars contestant, Whitemoney, on tour with him.

Tekno’s invite came after a thrilling performance by Whitemoney during Saturday’s Pepsi music task.

Whitemoney performed one of Tekno’s hit records, ‘Duro,’ alongside housemates Cross and Angel.

A post on Whitemoney’s official X account (#itswhitemoney) celebrating the performance was captioned: “Odogwu Whitemoney. Agba Entertainer #alhajitekno come and carry your boy oooo.”

Responding to the post, Tekno invited the housemate on tour writing, “You go follow me for tour.”

