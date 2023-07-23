Today’s Headlines: Delete, Apologise To Muslims, Move On–Sani To Davido; Ohaneze Ndigbo Declares Simon Ekpa Wanted

Delete, Apologise To Muslims, Move On – Shehu Sani To Davido

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Shehu Sani, has advised Davido to delete his recent controversial video tweet

The singer came under attack on Saturday following a controversial video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo,’ which he tweeted on his official handle.

Several Muslims had issued an ultimatum to Davido to delete the tweet within 24 hours.

However, the singer seems to have ignored the backlash, as the video depicting some sensitive Islamic content remains on his page.

Reacting, Sani, a former lawmaker, took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to offer advice to the singer.

According to him, since the tweet has gone controversial and his fans have taken offence, Davido ought to have pulled down the content.

He wrote: “As an artist or entertainer, if your fans feel offended by a piece or portion of your work, especially as it concerns their culture, faith, or religious beliefs, it will be most honourable for you to delete or edit that portion, apologise to them, and move on. I’m here talking about Davido. This is my own opinion.”

Ohaneze Ndigbo Declares Simon Ekpa Wanted

The apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared to follow up Mr. Simon Ekpa,, a Finland-based Biafra agitator allegedly responsible for the recent surge in violence, insecurity, and economic disruptions in South Eastern region of Nigeria.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Called on South people to defeat Simon Ekpa’s activities and prevent further Sit-at-home disruptions by ignoring his antics.

The group in a press statement issued yesterday by Mazi Okechuwu Isiguzoro, Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide said it has taken decisive action in the pursuit of Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based Biafra agitator responsible for the recent surge in violence, insecurity, and economic disruptions in Southeast Nigeria. Simon Ekpa.

Thes orders resulted in significant loss of lives and severely crippled the economic and social activities in the Southeast.

In response to Ekpa’s actions, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has placed a substantial bounty of $500,000 on Ekpa’s head. The reward is offered to anyone who can provide useful information leading to Ekpa’s capture and subsequent arrest. Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in collaboration with Southeast political leaders, is resolute in bringing Ekpa to justice for his atrocities and alleged sponsorship of armed groups in the region.

Reduce Ministers, Political Appointees, Ondo APC Chieftain Warns Tinubu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olumuyiwa Adu, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance by trimming the number of political appointees and ministers.

Adu, who gave this advice in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the President can only make progress in turning around the nation’s economy by cutting down the cost of governance and reducing the number of ministries and government agencies.

He expressed disgust that the cost of governance in Nigeria is exceptionally high and that the benefits only go to a small number of political elites who demonstrate little concern for the welfare of the people.

According to him, a lot of wastage goes into recurrent expenditure in Nigeria, and he urged President Tinubu to trim down the size of government appointees to save costs.

Adu, who supported the removal of fuel subsidy, noted that the results would favour Nigerians through the provision of public infrastructure.

However, he also noted that the economic crisis rocking the nation following the removal of the fuel subsidy would give Tinubu the opportunity to prioritize the needs of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians for basic socio-economic rights and dividends, rather than the rich.

Labour Too Quiet, Nigerians Expect More, says ex-Rivers Gov candidate

Former Rivers State governorship candidate, Prince Tonye Princewill has criticised the organised labour for being too silent on the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spiritual, otherwise called petrol.

He said Nigerians expect to hear more from labour given the pains and hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

Princewill who contested for Governorship during the 2015 election under the platform of the Labour Party said this during an interactive session with newsmen at his residence in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He stated that though subsidy removal was not peculiar to Nigeria, but the apex government’s decision to do so without putting the necessary measures in place to cushion its effect on the citizens was unfortunate.

