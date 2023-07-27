Today’s Headlines: BBNaija All Stars: I’ll Not Nominate You – Whitemoney, Mercy Strike Deal; Ganduje, Fani-Kayode, Keyamo, Other APC Bigwig Missing From BAT’s Ministerial List

BBNaija All Stars: I’ll not nominate you – Whitemoney, Mercy strike deal

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Whitemoney has told his colleague, Mercy Eke, that most of the other housemates are not happy to see past winners back on the reality show.

He said Cross vowed that he [Whitemoney] would not win this time around, and he heard CeeC say a female would win the ongoing season.

The singer said he wasn’t initially interested in the cash prize because he came to the show to promote his music, but after the threats, he is now ready to play the game.

He promised never to nominate Mercy for eviction and urged her to do the same, which she obliged.

Ganduje, Fani-Kayode, Keyamo, other APC bigwigs missing from Tinubu’s ministerial list

Some bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who were expected to form President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet were conspicuously missing from the ministerial list unveiled on Thursday.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio read the list on Thursday as forwarded to the chamber by the presidency during plenary.

Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and presently the Chief of Staff to the president, delivered the list to Akpabio.

However, contrary to speculations that the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and other stalwarts in the party who fought for Tinubu’s victory during the February 25 presidential election would be nominated, they were not included in the list.

Names of former Ation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and other chieftains of the party were also missing from the long-awaited list.

Charge Bawa To Court Or Release Him

We are saddened to have to repeat on these pages that Nigeria’s constitution does not permit for the indefinite detention of citizens without charge. On June 14, operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, hours after his suspension by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Since then, nothing has been heard of him.

Bawa’s case bears some similarities with that of Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Emefiele was also arrested by the DSS just a few days before Bawa. And like Bawa, he too spent weeks in DSS detention without charge until a court ordered his arraignment in court or his release. Emefiele was subsequently charged to court for illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions, granted bail, but then re-arrested by the DSS for a yet to be disclosed offence.

Still, Bawa’s case is different in several respects. Bawa has not even been accused of any charges by the DSS at all. And unlike in the case of Emefiele, there is no indication that the DSS has obtained a court order for Bawa’s continuing detention without charge. There has been no explanation to the Nigerian public, whatsoever, for his arrest and detention. Nor is there any clarity as to whether his family members, doctors or lawyers have access to him. The DSS has so far kept mum, as if Bawa never existed as a human person, or as a Nigerian citizen with fundamental rights, or as if he was not in fact a sitting head of an anti-corruption agency.

We strongly condemn the continuing detention of Mr Bawa without his formal arraignment in court. The DSS is a state agency created by law; it must thus operate under the law. For sure, the DSS has the right to invite or arrest any Nigerian or non-Nigerian in Nigeria to appear before it and answer questions pertaining how their activities might threaten or affect Nigeria’s internal security in any way. But that right comes with the responsibility to operate according to the dictates of the law at all times.

Subsidy removal: FG urged to build one million homes annually

The Oniru of Iruland in Lagos State, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, has advised the Federal Government to consider the construction of one million homes annually as palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal for low and middle-income citizens.

The traditional ruler gave the advice during his speech at the 17th edition of the Africa International Housing Show in Abuja.

Stating his reasons, the former Lagos commissioner for housing said the housing sector as a major driver of a vibrant economy could be utilised to provide jobs for 25,000 unemployed Nigerians if the proposed plan was implemented.

He said though interventions in the sector were like a drop in the ocean, when it comes to addressing the housing deficit, the new administration must tackle the issues militating against adequate and affordable housing, particularly for the teeming masses.

Speaking during his welcome address, he stated, “As part of palliative to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, an audacious and ambitious housing initiative should be launched by the government, collaborating with reputable private sector players.

“Under the initiative of one million homes a year, I advise that the government establish a partnership with 100 private developers in collaboration with commercial banks who can guarantee investments to fund the construction of 10,000 homes in every city with a face value of 1,000 units per town.

FCC commissioners accuse chairman of ‘job racketeering, highhandedness’

Some commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) have accused Muheeba Dankaka, the executive chairperson, of highhandedness and job racketeering.

The commissioners made the allegations on Wednesday when they appeared before the house of representatives ad hoc committee investigating ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs), parastatals, and tertiary institutions on personal recruitment, employment racketeering, and the mismanagement of the integrated payroll and personnel information system (IPPIS).

TheCable had reported how Dankaka was summoned to appear before the committee after some commissioners told the lawmakers that she was feigning to be ill to avoid honouring the legislators’ invitation.

At the investigative hearing on Wednesday, federal commissioners who were in attendance accused Dankaka of running the commission aground in gross violation of the FCC enabling act.

ECOWAS won’t tolerate anti-democratic acts’ — Tinubu speaks on Niger ‘coup attempt’

President Bola Tinubu has frowned at the unfolding “mutiny” scenario in Niger Republic.

Tinubu, who is also the chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the body will not tolerate acts that undermine democracy in the region.

TheCable reported heavy military presence in the presidential palace in Niamey, Niger’s capital city, on Wednesday morning.

President Mohamed Bazoum was said to be held hostage by soldiers and was denied access to his office and residence — likely signs of a possible coup d’état.

