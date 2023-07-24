Today’s Headlines: BBNaija All Stars: I Can’t Spell Well – Doyin; BBNaija All Stars: “Dem No Won Pay Money’ – Tacha On Why She Snubbed Reality

I Can’t Spell Well – Doyin

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Doyin has revealed that she cannot spell well.

She made this known during her introduction with other housemates on Sunday night.

Doyin said she was taken to the hospital but the condition still persists.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

“I want to be a host. I have a podcast Doyin’s Corner, I own a lounge wear and my eyeglasses brand.

“Dem No Won Pay Money’‘ – Tacha on why she snubbed reality show

Former Big Brother Naija Season 4 housemate, Anita Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha, has revealed why she is not on the all-star edition of the reality show which commenced on Sunday.

According to the Port Harcourt-born star, the organisers of the show didn’t want to pay her a certain amount for her to appear on the show.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Tacha stated this after former BBN housemate, Mike Edwards mentioned her as the ex-housemate he would have loved to see on the All Stars’ edition.

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa had tweeted, “Who do you think should have been added to the all stars line up? What are your thoughts? #BBNaijaAllStars” to which Mike replied, “Tacha tacha tacha.”

Popular Anambra native doctor, ‘Akwa Okuko’ kidnapped, personal security shot dead

Popular Anambra State-based native doctor, an indigene of Idemili North Local Government Area of the State has been kidnapped.

The native doctor, who is popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, was said to have been kidnapped from his hotel in Oba community last night.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

A source told DAILY POST that the man who is regarded to be among the strongest witch doctors in Anambra was kidnapped with so much ease in his Triple O Hotel, and two of his personal aides gunned to death.

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki is also regarded as the richest witch doctor in Anambra.

He had in 2022 built and launched two hotels, regarded as the biggest in Oba, where popular businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana hails from.

A source told DAILY POST that, “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki na Oba has been kidnapped last night in his Triple P Hotel.

“Two of his securities men were shot dead. Where is Nwa Ocha & Odeshi?”

The ease of his abduction has put a question mark on his rumoured strength, as many people are reported to flock his mansion in Oba for anti-bullet charms and other money rituals.

BBNaija All Stars: Biggie lists rules to housemates as show begins

Big Brother has laid down the rules for the contestants of the All Stars edition of the show.

Housemates like Mercy, WhiteMoney, Venita, Neo, Ike, Cee-C, Cross, Angel and Alex were welcomed into the house on Sunday.

Amid the excitement and drinking, Biggie asked them to settle down in the lounge and reminded them of laws to abide by.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

They are:

1. Biggie’s house, Biggie’s rules.

2. No communication with the outside world.

3. Only one housemate will be announced overall winner.

4. Contestants are allowed to openly discuss nominations – who they want to put up for eviction and why.

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)