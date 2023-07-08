ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Today, Sham€lessly The World Is Trying To Normalize Same S€x Marriage” Actor Ugezu Says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read

Popular Nollywood actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has used his most recent Instagram post to reveal how the world is trying to normalize same s€x marriage while citing the case of Sodom and Gomorrah as a case study. He took to his Instagram page to share the post, where he made it known that people around the world are trying to normalize same s€x marriage shamelessly.

He disclosed that Sodom and Gomorrah were the first to attempt sodomy, which was considered a sin during that time, and they both got destroyed for attempting it. He made it clear that the people of Sodom and Gomorrah deserve an apology and a possible restoration because people now try to normalize the act.

In the statement he made on his Instagram page, he said, “Today, shamelessly, the world is trying to normalize same s€x marriage. We are told that Sodom and Gomorrah attempted sodomy shamelessly and got destroyed. Speaking honestly, the people of Sodom and Gomorrah deserve an apology and possibly restoration.”

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure in the Nollywood movie industry, thanks to his talent and the roles he plays in movies, which have helped him achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: “I’ll always be your loyal fan” – Olamide tells Lojay after paying for his music video

38 mins ago

Video: Kanayo O. Kanayo prays for his son set to study in America

51 mins ago

Nigerian Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Herself

1 hour ago

Nancy Isime, Others React As Real Warri Pikin Drops New Photos

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button