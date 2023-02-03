ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tobi Tokz Shares Love Themed Song “The One”

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

Rising Nigerian singer-songwriter Oluwatobi Michael Bhadmus, popularly known as Tobi Tokz just released his latest single, “The One,”

The new single is a heartfelt love song that is set to make waves in the music industry. Featuring powerful lyrics and an uptempo melody, “The One” speaks to the power of true love and the deep connection between two people. As we approach the love season, this song is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

“The One,” A New Love Song by Tobi Tokz, Captivates Listeners with Emotional Lyrics and Afrobeats Sound.

“Music has the power to bring people together and I wanted to create a song that celebrates the beauty of love,” said Tobi. “I believe that ‘The One’ captures the essence of what it means to find your soulmate and I can’t wait for listeners to hear it.”
Tobi Tokz has been making a name for himself with his unique blend of Pop, R&B, and Afrobeats. With his powerful vocals and relatable lyrics, he is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new artists in the industry. Listen to his new song “The One”

Get On Digital Stores

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Una get fuel oh, He no even send them – Reactions as men give Wizkid hot chase after spotting him in his Lambo- [Video]

20 mins ago

Video: ‘I’ll be turning 40 this year, but I don’t feel a day older than 21’ – Yvonne Jegede reveal spills

1 hour ago

Video: Two incidents I think about when I have to cry in movie roles – Bimbo Ademoye spills

1 hour ago

Video: New Naira Design: Toolz narrowly escapes embarrassment during public dinner

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button