Tiwa Savage Stuns Many On Social Media As She Shares New Photos Of Herself In Kigali, Rwanda

Tiwatope Omolara Savage, widely and professionally known as Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress has generated a lot of reactions from many as she shares new photos of herself in Kigali, Rwanda. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking black colored two piece outfit which helped to enhance her beauty. She applied neatly done make up and was seen on silver colored accessories as she took the photos in different positions.

Many fans who saw the photos, reacted as they were amazed and astounded by the photos she shared. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

If the comments are anything to go by, it is safe to say that everyone who reacted were impressed by the photos she shared.

Tiwa Savage, ever since her rise to stardom, has been making waves all thanks to her talent and dedication to the music industry.

Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more.

Bettyentertainment (

)