“Tinubu Can’t Do It Alone; Let Us Work With Him Irrespective Of Our Tribe Or Party” -Singer 2Baba

The Nigerian Tribune granted a Nigerian music artist, Innocent Idibia (popularly known as 2baba) an interview today where he spoke about how President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can deliver his promises to Nigerians.

The singer said, “I think the task is very simple. We all should have it at the back of our minds that the presidency (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his cabinet) cannot do it alone. For this reason, we need to all work with him irrespective of the political party, tribe or culture we belong to.”

Speaking further, the music artist said, “as a creative person, my expectations from the government is that there is a need for them to protect people’s intellectual work by enforcing laws that will guard against copyright infringement. They do this in every other country.”

Again, Innocent Idibia said, “I understand there are laws guiding that on ground but how many defaulters have been brought to book? The government should also ensure the safety of creative people’s lives by creating an enabling environment where they can function well.”

Lastly, the music artist said, “for instance, a lot of filmmakers have come out on their different social media pages to report cases of assault on crew members. Personally, I want to believe that the new administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a lot to offer Nigerians.”

