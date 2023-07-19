Timi Dakolo Shares Lovely Moments With His Wife As She Bags A Masters Degree In The UK (Photos)

The beauty of a successful marriage is celebrating your spouse’s achievements. Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo enjoyed a special time with his wife as she graduated with a master’s degree in the United Kingdom. He went further to pen down a congratulatory message for his beautiful wife.

This is not the first time Timi has used his marriage to serve as an example of a successful union. Apart from loving his wife, he has shown so much support for her in achieving goals in her career path. While celebrating his wife for bagging a master’s degree, he decided to share a lovely moment with her.

For every successful woman, there is a man who will stand by her no matter what. Timi congratulated his wife on Instagram and affirmed how he was of assistance. He also shared a special moment with her during the graduation ceremony. The singer went on Instagram to write, “My first child has a master’s degree. Congratulations, love.”

Photos are credited to Instagram.

