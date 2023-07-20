Timi Dakolo celebrates his wife as she bags a masters degree in the UK

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page on Thursday, July 20, to celebrate his wife, Busola as she bags a Masters in International Business from a university in the United Kingdom.

In the post, the ‘Iyawo Mi’ crooner expressed his joy and praised his wife for her latest academic achievement.

He wrote “Ladies and gentlemen, my first child has a master in international business. Congratulations love, you did it.”

Timi also congratulated himself for being her assistant. The singer jokingly noted that he can now rest from her complaints before getting her degree.

He shared videos and photos from his wife’s graduation ceremony in the UK university.

In a video, Busola Dakolo wore a graduation gown and was seen walking up the stage to receive her certification, while Timi Dakolo cheered her in the audience.

Fans and followers of the couple took to the comment section and congratulated Busola Dakolo.

See link to the post below

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu4z-ITrTG5/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

