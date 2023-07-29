ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Time To Get Them To Work” Mercy Johnson Says As She Shares Special Moments With Her Kids (Photos)

Mercy Johnson Okojie is a conscientious mother who knows how important it is to spend time with her children. The award-winning actress shared a special time she had with her beautiful kids on Instagram. Sharing cute images of herself with her children on social media, she stressed that the time has come to put them to work.

It’s quite intriguing to observe famous people spending quality time with their adorable children. For this reason, many celebrities go on Instagram to share their special moments with their children, just as Mercy did. The Nollywood diva also went further to write, “Time to get them to work.” This is the hallmark of a responsible mother.

Every mother wants her children to communicate with them honestly and in a special way. As a matter of fact, they value the time their kids spend with them. Despite her busy schedule, Mercy took some time out to share a special time with her kids and posted it on Instagram.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

