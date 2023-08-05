Though Good Men Are Scarce, There’s A Man Out There For Me – Actress Peju Johnson

Despite failing marriages and the scarcity of good men, Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson, has expressed optimism about getting married soon and looking forward to having kids.

Peju who in an interview laments the scarcity of good men said she loves family and really desires to be married.

She said, “I want to be married, I love love, kids, and family, I just want them all.”

The actress added that she can’t remain unmarried for life, hence, believes there’s a man out there for her.

In her words, “I still believe that there is a man out there for me that I will grow old with, even though these days, it is not easy to find a good man, and many marriages are falling apart.”

Ms. Johnson also said she would mend things with a partner who abandoned her and her children for the sake of the children.

When quizzed if she could take back such a partner, Peju said, “If I have not moved on with another man, yes, I can accept the man back because of the kids, and not for him or me.

She added that every child needs their father.

