ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“This One’s Are Totally Americans, What Is He Even Saying?”-Rudeboy

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read

Rudeboy, one half of the legendary Nigerian music duo Psquare, recently shared an adorable video on social media featuring his kids at play. The video captured a heartwarming moment of childhood innocence and sibling bonding.

In the video, Rudeboy’s kids were seen engaging in imaginative play, arguing with his brother and playfully mimicking American accents. Rudeboy playfully captioned the video with the words, “This One’s Are Totally Americans, What Is He Even Saying?”

The singer’s post not only showcased his children’s playful and carefree spirits but also highlighted the universal appeal of American culture, even among the youngest members of Nigerian households.

Rudeboy’s choice to share this heartwarming family moment with his fans reflects his personal joy as a father and his pride in his children’s creativity and imagination. It’s a reminder that amidst the busy life of a renowned artist, family remains a source of love and happiness.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘As A Single Mother, It’s Either You Are A Responsible Mother Or A Slay Queen’ -Yetunde Bakare Says

35 mins ago

Nancy Isime Stuns As She shares New Lovely Photos Of Herself In Atlanta

48 mins ago

Video: “You can make 4 million per month” – Hilda Baci shares tips on how to make money as a chef

54 mins ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Venita makes bold step, tapes Adekunle’s immunity card on his locker

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button