“This Is Totally Unacceptable In Islam, You Should Pull That Video Down” -Nuhu To Davido

The popular Nigerian actor Ali Nuhu has taken to his Instagram page to tackle singer Davido over the recent video he posted on his Twitter.

According to Ali Nuhu,he condemned the video concept of using people dressed and praying like Muslims in the video Davido posted.

in Ali Nuhu words he said I just came across the controversial video posted by Davido, in as much we want to be creative in our various field, we should learn to respect other people’s religion, culture and tradition.

Ali Nuhu said this is totally unacceptable in Islam, you should pull that video down and apologize for hurting the entire Muslim, he said. Ali Nuhu posted Davido’s video and revealed he has cancelled him.

This is coming hours after the popular Afrobeat singer, Davido posted snippet from his new signee Olori Lagos soon to release music video. What are your thoughts on this?drop what you think below.

