ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“This Cancel Thing Is Getting Outta Hand. You See The Truth & Can’t Speak It-Tboss Says To James Fox

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu, known as Tboss, recently voiced her concern about the growing trend of “cancel culture.” In response to the backlash faced by James Foxx for sharing a cryptic Instagram post about Jesus and ‘fake friends,’ Tboss emphasized that people seem afraid to speak the truth to avoid being canceled.

Although she usually doesn’t involve herself in religious matters, Tboss defended Foxx’s post, stating that she couldn’t see any reference to Jews or any other religion in it. She related to the essence of his message, having expressed similar sentiments in the past that were unrelated to any specific religious group.

Tboss also expressed sadness over the situation, especially considering that Foxx had recently experienced a life-threatening incident. She hinted that there might be something suspicious about the timing and intentions behind the backlash.

The incident highlights the importance of open dialogue and understanding instead of rushing to judgments in the era of cancel culture.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actress Laide Bakare Replies Fan Who Said He’s Coming To Pay Her 14-Year-Old Daughter’s Bride Price

3 mins ago

Since You All Think You Are Mighty And Above You Shouldn’t Have Returned To The Show, Christy Fumes

17 mins ago

Reactions as Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci shares new beautiful photos on Instagram

2 hours ago

Only God Can Save Me Says Joeboy As He Shares Stunning Pictures Online

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button