“This Cancel Thing Is Getting Outta Hand. You See The Truth & Can’t Speak It-Tboss Says To James Fox

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu, known as Tboss, recently voiced her concern about the growing trend of “cancel culture.” In response to the backlash faced by James Foxx for sharing a cryptic Instagram post about Jesus and ‘fake friends,’ Tboss emphasized that people seem afraid to speak the truth to avoid being canceled.

Although she usually doesn’t involve herself in religious matters, Tboss defended Foxx’s post, stating that she couldn’t see any reference to Jews or any other religion in it. She related to the essence of his message, having expressed similar sentiments in the past that were unrelated to any specific religious group.

Tboss also expressed sadness over the situation, especially considering that Foxx had recently experienced a life-threatening incident. She hinted that there might be something suspicious about the timing and intentions behind the backlash.

The incident highlights the importance of open dialogue and understanding instead of rushing to judgments in the era of cancel culture.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (

)