“They Won’t Know What Will Hit Them, Me And You, White Lambo” – Whitemoney To Mercy Eke

Whitemoney has generated several reactions and comments from the public as he told Mercy Eke that he was looking at Cee C and CrossDaBoss, as they were talking about winning the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Whitemoney said he just looked at them and laughed that they don’t know what will hit them, and he said himself and Mercy Eke, White Lambo.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Whitemoney, Whitemoney is seeking to form an alliance with Mercy Eke as he knows she’s one of the strongest HouseMates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show. During Mercy Eke’s season, she won the show effortlessly, and Whitemoney has seen that she’s is a strong contender, so he’s trying to form an alliance with her.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)