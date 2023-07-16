THey Told Us That They Had My Dad And We Had To Pay $20m Or They Would Kill Him” – Lady Says

In an interview with the Punch paper, Efe Agbeyiwa, a twenty-nine-year-old laundry worker, shares a tragic incident involving her mother’s passing due to the shock of discovering her husband’s abduction. According to Efe, the kidnappers issued a demand of twenty million Naira, threatening to harm her father if their request was not met.

During her conversation with the Punch paper, Efe recounts the distressing events that unfolded. She reveals that her father received a phone call on January 12th, which left her devastated and frightened since such a situation had never occurred in her family before. The uncertainty of whether it was a kidnapping or an assassination deeply troubled her, especially when they didn’t receive any further communication until the third day. Efe explains that the kidnappers conveyed their message during the call, asserting that they held her father captive and demanded a payment of $20 million to spare his life.

She said, “My dad received the call on the 12th of January. I felt devastated and scared because it was the first time such a thing had happened in my family. The fear of whether it was just a kidnap or an assassination got me worried, as we didn’t receive calls until the third day. On the call from the kidnappers, they told us that they had my dad and we had to pay $20m or they would kill him.”

Source: Punch paper

Qualityupdates (

)