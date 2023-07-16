They Pretend they Love me but they are all Envious of what God has Put in me- Angela Okorie slams fake friends

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie took to social media to express her disappointment in some individuals around her who she believes do not genuinely love her. According to her, these people are envious of the talent and blessings that God has bestowed upon her. The actress made this disclosure on her Instagram page.

Earlier, Angela Okorie had called out her colleague Uche Elendu and a Nigerian blogger, Gistloverblog, for allegedly spreading news about her accident on social media. She accused Uche Elendu of reaching out to people to beg for forgiveness after the incident, suggesting that she should apologize to her fans who supported her online.

In response to these events, Angela Okorie expressed her disappointment in Gistloverblog and criticized the person who recorded her friend in a vulnerable state and sent it to bloggers. She stated that those individuals were mocking her while she was in pain.

Angela Okorie emphasized her faith in God and the strength she derives from it. She warned those who may be envious of her success, asserting that no one can harm her because she carries the spirit of Christ within her. The actress concluded by wishing her followers a happy Sunday.

