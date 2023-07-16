They Pretend they Love me but they are all Envious of what God has Put in me- Angela Okorie says.

Nollywood veteran actress, Angela Okorie has taken to social media to disclose that some people around her do not have genuine love for her because they are jealous of the gift that God has deposited in her. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

Recall that Nigerian singer and actress, Angela Okorie had few hours ago, dragged her colleague, Uche Elendu and Nigerian blogger, Gistloverblog for allegedly spreading the news about her accident on social media platforms.

According to the beautiful actress, Uche Elendu has been calling people to beg her ever since she called her out, adding that she should beg her fans that fought for her online.

And so following such turn out of events between both actresses, Angela Okorie took to her official Instagram page to state that Gistlover is so dense, adding that a friend that videod her friend in her condition and sent to bloggers is not friend, adding that they were mocking her in pain.

Speaking further, Angela Okorie stated that;

“All of you that was laughing continue laughing at people’s pain, tomorrow is not promised. They pretend they love me but they are all envious of what God has put in me. I wish all this people know that Christ is in me and no man born of a woman can kill me, there are people you touch by mistake you d*e by correction!!!! Be careful.

“Happy Sunday fam”.

Here is Angela Okorie’s post below;

