There’s Not Much Interaction With Neo, I’ve Made Efforts For Us To Be In Communication – Venita

Venita has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she was crying during her diary session with Big Brother, that she has not been speaking to her cousin, Neo Akpofure, and she has made efforts for them to be in communication as it’s not working. Venita said that she is trying to make their cousin relationship work, as if we can recall, they had an argument last week, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fight between Venita Akpofure, and Neo Akpofure.

Even in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Venita Akpofure and Neo Akpofure don’t really talk to each other, they don’t even behave like cousins as this connection was not there, so why should it be there now because they’re cousins.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Venita Akpofure. This generated several reactions and comments from fans and supporters.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)