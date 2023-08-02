There’s a mix of nostalgia, pain and gratitude whenever I see my old pictures – Kechi Okwuchi

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian-American Singer, Motivational Speaker and one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145, Kechi Okwuchi publicly came out to reveal how she feels whenever she comes across her old pictures.

In a post shared on her Official Facebook page today being Wednesday the 2nd day of August, 2023 Kechi revealed that a mix of nostalgia, pain and gratitude fills her whenever she comes across her old pictures. She also stated that whenever she comes across her old photos, she marvel at what time can do and what God can do with time.

“In her Words”

“This always happens whenever I see my old pictures. A mix of nostalgia, pain and gratitude fills me inside and I marvel at what time can do, what God can do with time. Anyway, I hope this encourages someone”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Kechi Okwuchi was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005 that claimed 107 lives, 59 of which are her classmates from Loyola Jesuit College. She received third degree burns over 65 percent of her body and was given a 30 percent chance of survival, she has undergone over a hundred reconstructive surgeries ever since the incident happened.

Despite all the difficulties she went through, Kechi Okwuchi didn’t let that weigh her down as she contested in the twelfth season of America’s Got Talent in 2017 and made it all the way to the final. She has inspired a lot of person’s over the last couple of years and she’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)