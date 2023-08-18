There Were Times I Felt Like Ending My Life Because Of How People Mocked My Height – Chinedu Ikedieze

Popular and talented nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known and addressed as Aki in an interview with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude) has narrated the sad experiences he encountered while growing up.

The actor began by disclosing how the doctor had told his mother that he has stunted and retarded growth, noting that he was just 9 years old by then getting to 10. And because of how bad his mother felt, immediately they got back home, he picked up his dictionary to check the meaning of stunted.

Speaking further, Chinedu Ikedieze narrated how other children, his schoolmates and even family members laughed and mocked at his height and the effect it has on him, adding that he has tried to end his life severally.

In his words, he said “while they were throwing all those tantrums, I cried and cried several times, there were times I thought of ending it all, I thought of ending my life. Thank God I didn’t grow up in Lagos because third mainland bridge isn’t far”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 1:43)

