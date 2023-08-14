There Is Someone On Social Media Who Said “Dr. Olukoya Has 10 Houses In Banana Island” – Dr Olukoya

Dr. Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries spoke to his members on, “When You Are Nothing (2)” at their Sunday Worship Service

According to him, “Love looks for the good instead of the bad. This is why gossip is one major unloving character. When you are broadcasting evil, it is an unloving character. You have not confirmed the information; you do not know whether it is true or false. Now you are broadcasting it. It is a lack of love. It shows the intention to hurt somebody. This is why gossip is bad. Listen: gossip is a sin for which restitution cannot be made most of the time. You have said it already; how can you take it back?

He then said, “The person you have said it to has also said it to somebody else, and the cycle goes on. Just gossip all over the place. There is someone on social media now who said “Dr. Olukoya has 10 houses in Banana Island”. I do not even have a boys’ quarter in Banana Island, let alone 10 houses. And this is a situation where people start gossiping, which is wrong.

He further said, “So are you here and you gossip? Spread information about people you have not confirmed? Let me say that you are getting heaven angry because you have become a broadcasting station of the devil. The purpose of a broadcasting station is to spread information. Now you have become a satanic BBC, a satanic CNN, a satanic LTV, and a satanic NTA.”

Finally, he said, “This is a very serious matter, and it is sometimes the reason people complain about hindered prayers. If you are a gossip, then you are the one praying, and you are the one cancelling your prayers. Unfortunately, human beings find it easier to believe lies, falsehoods, and terrible news than good ones.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 4 hours 20 minutes

