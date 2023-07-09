“The Youngest Influencer At 2” Uche Ogbodo Says As She Celebrates Her Daughter (Photos)

Children make their parents proud when they achieve great things, especially at a tender age. In light of this, Uche Ogbodo Maris just got on social media to celebrate her beautiful daughter. The Nollywood diva is elated while claiming that her daughter is the youngest brand influencer at the age of 2.

Since the birth of her lovely daughter, Uche hasn’t disguised her feeling of being a fulfilled mother. In line with this, the well-known Nigerian actress got on Instagram to show off the reason for her happiness online. In the caption, she wrote, “My baby is the youngest and best influencer right now at just 2 years old.”

When a woman is blessed with an adorable daughter, she feels very proud indeed. It’s even more exciting when she’s achieving goals at such a tender age. Uche is all smiles to celebrate her daughter. She went further to declare that she is the mother of the youngest influencer.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

