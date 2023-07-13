“The World Is So Quick To Cancel People These Days”-Tboss Says About People Who Dislike The Truth

In today’s era of social media and instant judgment, public figures often find themselves at the mercy of cancel culture. Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu, better known as Tboss, recently shared her thoughts on this phenomenon, highlighting the speed at which people are canceled in the digital age.

Tboss took to her social media platform on Instagram to express her concern, stating: “The world is so quick to cancel people these days. The moment you don’t agree with them or they feel like you might threaten their fake bubble with the truth, they flip out and cancel you.”

Her comment resonated with many who have observed the growing trend of public figures being “canceled” for their opinions or actions. With the rise of social media, individuals now have the power to instantly judge and condemn those who challenge their beliefs or expose uncomfortable truths.

Tboss’s comment serves as a reminder for society to reflect on the implications of cancel culture and find a balance between accountability and open dialogue. In an era of heightened sensitivity, it is essential to create spaces that encourage understanding, empathy, and growth rather than hasty judgments and cancellations.

Source: Instagram || Tboss

