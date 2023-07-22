“The Wind Beneath My Wings” Omoni Oboli Says As She Marks Her Hubby’s Birthday In Style (Photos)

One of the things that makes a woman happy at all times is having an amazing and supportive husband. A while ago, Omoni Oboli Nnamdi went online to celebrate her husband’s birthday in a unique way. She posted photos of herself and the celebrant posing with their birthday cake. The actress also described her husband as the wind under her wings.

Birthday celebrations are opportunities to celebrate those who are special in our lives. For Omoni, her husband’s birthday deserves to be celebrated in a special way. She took to her Instagram story to mark his birthday with stunning pictures, including images where she shared dance steps with him.

It’s joyful to know that one is blessed with a man who has her back no matter what. In line with this, Omoni took to Instagram to celebrate her hubby in style and to write, “Happy birthday to the best man God created. I will love you forever. Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings.”

Photos are credited to Instagram.

