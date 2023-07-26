ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The Super Woman in My Life" – Actor Kunle Afod Celebrates his wife, Desola on her birthday

The popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod has taken to his social media account to celebrate his wife, Desola Afod who clocked a new age today. He shared cute pictures of her and showered love and praises on her to mark her birthday.

While celebrating her on his official Instagram page, he wrote “To my dearest darling, the super woman in my life”. He said she is worth more than epistles, he wished her all the good things in life. Many people have gone to social media to wish her well, some wished her longlife and good health while others wished her more success in life.

Kunle Afod and his wife are doing well for themselves, they are always fond of each other and this has earned them lot of admirations. They are currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

A very happy birthday to Desola Afod, we wish her more blessings.

