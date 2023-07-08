“The Same Girl With Different Mindset”- Regina Nwoko Says As She Steps Out With Her Hubby (Photos)

Regina Daniels Nwoko is enjoying every moment of her beautiful life without apologies. The screen goddess stepped out with her husband, Ned, and posted it online. Regina accompanied her husband, who is a senator, for his legislative business and shared the pictures. She asserted that she is still the same girl with a different way of thinking.

Life is good when everything works out for you. It’s even better when there’s healthy synergy for achieving goals. Regina has never relented in giving her husband every support he deserves. She stepped out with her husband and flaunted the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Still the same girl with the same name. Just a different mindset and way of life.”

Interestingly, love serves as the bond holding marriage relationships together. In fact, a successful marriage does take time to develop and requires spending time together. In light of this, Regina accompanied her husband to the National Assembly and posted it on her Instagram story.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

