The Past Few Days Has Been Hectic And Discomforting, Reality Star, Laycon Laments

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba Moshood popularly known as Laycon has revealed how the past few days has been for him.

The handsome and energetic young man while appreciating how far he has come also stated how hectic and stressed he has been, using his official Twitter handle, he said:

“The past few days has been hectic and discomforting but I’m grateful, I wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else but where I am right now”

Check out the screenshot below





Laycon is a twenty Nine year old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality and brand ambassador from Ogun State, Nigeria. He was popular in the house for being smart, winning the show plus his controversial relationship with Erica Nlewedim

