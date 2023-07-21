ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Only People Comfortable now are the Heartless Ones Benefiting from the Criminal Structure- Ugezu

Nollywood veteran actor, Ugezu Jideofor has taken to social media to disclose that the set of Nigerians that are satisfied with the current economic situation of the country are those that are profiting from the structure of lawlessness that has been set up. He made such disclosure on Instagram.

The award winning actor who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, uploaded a picture of a man with smoke emanating from his head, as he stated that such picture shows how Nigerians are right now.

Speaking further, Ugezu Jideofor noted that the only people that are comfortable now are the heartless ones that are benefiting from the criminal organization that has been established in the country, adding that they are allergic to any realistic change that will turn things around for the good of Nigerians.

Ugezu Jideofor wrote;

“The only people comfortable now are the heartless ones benefiting from the criminal structure in place. They are allergic to any realistic change that will turn things around for the good of all”.

