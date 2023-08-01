ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Only Juju I Know Is Jesus, If You Like Call Me Nnayi Sacrifice I Don’t Care- Kanayo O. Kanayo

Popular and talented nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo during an interview with Chude Jideonwo (withChude) has disclosed how he feels when whenever he is been addressed as “Nnayi sacrifice” on social media platforms and by fans.

The actor is well known for playing the role of a villain in movies especially those ones related to occultic practices. Because of these, several fans and internet users now address and judge him based on the role he plays in movies.

Speaking during the interview, Kanayo O. Kanayo clearly stated that he doesn’t care about the way people feel towards him or the names they call him so long as the roles he plays in movies pays his bills.

In his words, he said “The only juju I know is Jesus, if you like call me Nnayi Sacrifice, I don’t care so long as you’re paying my cheque”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:12)

