The Ones That Swore Never To Go Back For BBN Wore The Shiniest Dresses Today, Christy O Rants

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up housemate, Christiana Oluwafunke Ojimu popularly known as Christy O has indirectly called out some of her colleagues who denied the possibility of going back to the show

The beautiful lady made this known a tweet put out few minutes ago, while telling fans never to believe celebrities, she said

“It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for BigBrother. The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress . Believe celebrities at your own risk”

Check out the screenshot below

Christy is a twenty four year old beauty entrepreneur, influencer and model from Ondo State she was popular in the house for handling the drums during task presentation

