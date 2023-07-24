ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Ones That Swore Never To Go Back For BBN Wore The Shiniest Dresses Today, Christy O Rants

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up housemate, Christiana Oluwafunke Ojimu popularly known as Christy O has indirectly called out some of her colleagues who denied the possibility of going back to the show

The beautiful lady made this known a tweet put out few minutes ago, while telling fans never to believe celebrities, she said

“It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for BigBrother. The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress . Believe celebrities at your own risk”

Check out the screenshot below

Christy is a twenty four year old beauty entrepreneur, influencer and model from Ondo State she was popular in the house for handling the drums during task presentation

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

Lisajoe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

All Stars Without The Star Of The Show, The Queen Of Highlights Is Back-Mercy Eke Says With New Pics

24 mins ago

Actress Olaide Oyedeji Causes A Stir With New Photos Of Herself In Open-chest Outfit

34 mins ago

#BBNAIJA:What Are You Doing Here, You Have Won Before – Cross Tells Whitemoney

47 mins ago

“Three Years Later & It’s Still Grace, The Energy Is Back”-Neo Akpofure Says About His Return To BBN

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button