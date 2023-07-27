“The Next Thing To Do Is Draw Plenty Tattoos & Have Multiple Piercings On My Body” – Actress Lola Okusanya

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okusanya, has used her latest Instagram post to reveal the next things that she would love to do in order to beautify her body. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that the next thing she wants to do is draw plenty of tattoos on her body.

She made it known that she also wants to have multiple piercings on her body, claiming that she has now learned how to smoke as well.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “The next thing to do is draw tattoos and have multiple piercings on my body. As I have known how to smoke now, fear me, I’m now dangerous.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and the roles she plays in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame in recent times.

