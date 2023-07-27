The New Bob Is Ready And Will Be Released Soon- Bobrisky Reveals

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye widely known and addressed as Bobrisky has taken to his official facebook page to disclose what his fans should do to the old him as the new one is ready and will be released soon.

Recall that the cross-dresser had undergone another successful body enhancement surgery few days ago to make him look more attractive and healthy. Since Bobrisky returned from the hospital, he has listing out things that has changed about him. Few days ago, he disclosed his price has gone up and that he cannot associate with friends who don’t have money.

In a post he made few hours ago, the cross-dresser revealed that the new Bobrisky is ready and will be released soon, urging everyone to delete the old Bobrisky.

In his words, he said “Delete the old me, the new Bob is ready and will be released soon”.

