“The Morning After The Party, Meeting On Top My Head, They Said I’m A Bad Boy”-BBN’s Cross

Big Brother Naija’s Season 8, titled “All Stars,” has already set the entertainment scene ablaze with its explosive mix of former housemates and an astonishing cash prize of 120 million naira. The show’s fanatics are enthralled by the drama and excitement unfolding inside the famous house.

Recently, Cross Okonkwo, one of the charismatic contestants, sent social media into a frenzy with a captivating post. In a snapshot shared this morning, Cross can be seen looking dapper, with a mischievous glint in his eye. His enigmatic statement, “The morning after the party, meeting on top my head., say I be bad boy!! I go explain tire,” has left fans speculating wildly about what the night might have entailed.

As the show progresses, tensions rise, friendships form, and sparks fly, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. With Cross’s post hinting at even more surprises to come, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates from the Big Brother Naija house and the unforgettable journey of these captivating All-Star housemates.

