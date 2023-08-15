The More a Man Flexes his Masculinity Around me, I Find Myself Becoming more Feminine- Okunsanya.

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okunsanya has taken to social media to disclose one of the many things that happens to her each time her male counterparts show off their maleness whenever she is hanging out with them. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The beautiful actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, could be seen returning from a movie location in Asaba, Delta State, as she narrated how a man she came in contact with helped her with her loads through out her stay in the city and also made her to feel like she was in Lagos State.

According to Lolade Okunsanya, the more a man flexes his masculinity around her, she finds herself becoming more feminine, adding that the man that helped her has won her heart and he should take her to his house.

The award winning actress finally thanked the man for helping her.

Lolade Okunsanya wrote;

“The more a man flexes his masculinity around me, I find myself becoming more feminine. Take me home with you daddy. This particular guy made Asaba feel like Lagos (home) to me. If you see this, thank you always honey.”

Here is Lolade Okunsanya’s post below;

To watch the video, click on the link below;

https://instagram.com/stories/lolade_okusanya/3170104794202605346?igshid=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==

Chibuzorjoe (

)