The Moment you get to Know the Real Judy, you will Fall in Love with Her- Sarah Martins (Photos).

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to social media to praise her colleague in the movie industry, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie, as she backed up such praises with beautiful pictures of the businesswoman.

The curvy actress who spoke about Judy Austin Yul-Edochie through her official Instagram page, uploaded a picture of the brand influencer, as she stated that she is her woman crush Wednesday (WCW) forever and a day more.

Speaking further, Sarah Martins called Judy Austin Yul-Edochie the strongest, most beautiful, most peaceful, most lovable, most prayerful, kindest, sweetest and the most caring woman she fell in love with at first sight, adding that she is God’s favourite and nothing should disconnect both of them.

Sarah Martins went ahead to state that;

“I wish the world could get to know the real you. Believe me, the moment you get to know the real Judy, you will get to fall absolutely in love with her… Just the way she swept me off my feet and won my heart without refunds…

“No matter the journey, our God will always be involved in the story. Keep winning my queen. Ijele 1, the Queen of her King. I love you @judyaustin1”

