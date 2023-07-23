The first ever BBN all stars season is here, Let’s launch this giant – Ebuka shares new post

Chukwuebuka Obi Uchendu, a popular Nigerian media personality and host of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, recently shared stunning photos of himself on his official Instagram page. In the caption, he revealed that the first-ever Big Brother Naija all-stars season is here and that the launch of the show will be happening tonight.

The photos show Ebuka dressed in a beautifully designed pink outfit, which has garnered praise and admiration from his fans, viewers, and followers. Ebuka is widely recognized as one of the finest media personalities and show hosts in Nigeria. Over the years, he has gained fame and established himself as a sought-after celebrity in the country.

In addition to hosting the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Ebuka also hosts the long-running talk show “Rubbing Minds” on Channels TV and co-hosts “The Spot” and “Men’s Corner” on Ebony Life TV. He has earned a reputation for his talent and professionalism in the media industry and continues to be a prominent figure in Nigerian entertainment.

The post has sparked massive reactions from the general public, with many fans expressing excitement about the upcoming Big Brother Naija all-stars season and praising Ebuka’s sense of style and hosting skills.

Onyesblog (

)