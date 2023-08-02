“The Devil You Know Is Better Than The Angel You Don’t Know”-Tboss Advises

Former Big Brother Naija star Tokunbor Idowu, fondly known as Tboss, recently shared a thought-provoking statement on her social media, sparking discussions and contemplation among her followers. The reality TV personality expressed, “The devil you know is better than the ‘Angel’ you don’t know. Hold ya wintch tight & just be anointing their head with oil. All will be well.”

In her enigmatic style, Tboss brings attention to the age-old dilemma of choosing between the familiar and the unknown. Her words evoke the complexities of human nature, where a known adversary might seem preferable to an unfamiliar ally.

As fans and followers engage in spirited discussions about the post, Tboss’s statement serves as a reminder that life is filled with uncertainties, and sometimes, the familiar may offer a sense of security, even if it comes with its own challenges. Ultimately, she encourages her audience to hold onto their faith and trust that all will eventually be well.

Have a look at the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

